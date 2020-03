JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-We’re following a developing story of a house fire in Jackson, where crews have now cleared.

It happened on 4645 Normandy Drive just before 4:30 a.m.

A neighbor says she woke up to seeing flames and lots of heavy smoke coming from the house.

We’re told a woman inside the home was able to escape safely along with her dogs.

The owner of the home believes the fire started in the back of the house.

We’re waiting to learn new information from authorities on what caused the fire.