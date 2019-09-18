Insulation catches on fire at new Trade Mart building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A fire broke out at the new Trade Mart in Jackson around 10:15.

According to the Executive Director Steve Hutton of the Mississippi Fair Commission, insulation at the new construction site caught on fire but has been contained.

Inside of the Trade Mart, there is only metal, insulation, and concrete.

The fire did not affect anything at the coliseum.

Commissioner Andy Gipson says this incident will not affect any of the activities on the fairgrounds.