BREAKING: Kobe Bryant dead, daughter also killed in helicopter crash

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 3:30 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the deadly helicopter crash.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a total of five people have passed away in the Sunday crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Fans and celebrities have posted their reaction of the devastating news across social media.

