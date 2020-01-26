BREAKING: Kobe Bryant dead, daughter also killed in helicopter crash

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 3:30 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the deadly helicopter crash.
The LA County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a total of five people have passed away in the Sunday crash. This is an ongoing investigation.
Fans and celebrities have posted their reaction of the devastating news across social media.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Kobe was traveling with four other people in a private helicopter Sunday when the plane crashed and sparked a bush fire, authorities say.
