Breaking: Licensing Officials make final determination on infant care at Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health suspends infant care at Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center in Brandon indefinitely following the death of an infant there in August.

According to MSDH, the autopsy report, police investigation, and the timing of activity shown on the facility’s surveillance video, the MSDH determined that the facility violated rule 1.25.9 (1a) of the state Child Care Facility Regulations in failing to prevent the death of a child in its care.

Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center was assessed the maximum fine of $500 and has submitted a plan of correction which includes staff training in best practices to reduce the risk of sleep-related death. The facility will continue operating under a restricted license that does not permit the care of children under 1 year of age.

MSDH says this was the first major regulatory violation for Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center since it began operation in 1993. The facility was also cited in September of this year for leaving a child unattended.