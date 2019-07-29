Breaking: MDWFP withdraws participation in annual Extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Following backlash Monday, after a woman was allegedly denied a booth rental at the annual Miss. Wildlife Federation’s Extravaganza, the separate, state-run Miss. Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks withdrew their participation in the event with the federation.

A Mississippi woman, victimized by recent flooding in the Delta, recently took to social media explaining she was denied a booth by the federation. She planned to disseminate information about water pumps amid flooding- something the federation is said to have disagreed with.

Warren Strain of MDWFP said “Over this past weekend, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks received numerous comments regarding the upcoming Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza. It is apparent, that the persons making these comments were of the impression that the MDWFP and the Mississippi Wildlife Federation (the “Federation”) are one and the same, or that the Federation is a division of the MDWFP. This is simply not true.”

Strain added that “the Commission on, and the Department of, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, are entities of the government of the State of Mississippi, created by the Legislature, as set forth in the Mississippi Code. The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is a private, non-profit organization, affiliated with the National Fisheries and Wildlife Federation (NFWF).”

“The annual Wildlife Extravaganza is sponsored and produced by the Federation, not the MDWFP. The MDWFP has participated in the Extravaganza as an exhibitor by paying for its space, as do all other paying exhibitors. The MDWFP is NOT a sponsor of the Extravaganza, nor do the MDWFP or the Commission have any control over the actions of the Federation.”

“Earlier today [Monday], the Commission, meeting by specially-called teleconference on Monday, July 29, 2019, voted unanimously to withdraw from the Extravaganza, and participation in future events with the Federation, until further notice.”

“Please refer all comments regarding the Extravaganza to the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.”

The Miss. Wildlife Federation is a private, non-profit organization. Their Extravaganza draws tens-of-thousands of people each year.

The MDWFP typically offers an array of educational activities and information for goers while at the event.

The exact reason for the MDWFP’s cancellation this year is not yet clear and this story will be updated.