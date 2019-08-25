Breaking: One Fatality Confirmed from Natchez Trace Crash in Madison County

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One fatality has been confirmed in a significant vehicle accident on the Trace that occurred Sunday morning. According to District Supervisor S. Dillinger, a head on collision was caused by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.

The driver who drove in the wrong lane was taken to UMMC with injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The other female driver died.

Around 8 A.M. Sunday morning the Natchez Trace was shut down between I-55 and US-49 in Madison County. The closure was due to an accident blocking both lanes of the Trace. Travelers were not be able to head northbound past US-49 or head southbound past I-55.

Stay with 12 News for updates to this story.