Breaking News: Food worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A, could lead to possible exposure for customers

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is investigating a possible outbreak of hepatitis A for customers at a North Mississippi restaurant after an employee is diagnosed with the infection.

MSDH says that the employee, who worked at the Los Encinos Mexican Grill on 132 West Main Street in Calhoun City, was diagnosed with the virus and customers who ate from July 5th to July 23rd could be at risk.

MSDH officials say that the risk of transmission is low, but they encourage people who ate at Los Encinos to consider getting the vaccine from their healthcare provider, a local pharmacy, or any county health department if you are not up to date with your immunizations.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be spread when the virus enters the mouth after someone touches an object, food or drink that is contaminated by the feces of an infected person. Symptoms of infection include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

If you feel you have any symptoms consistent with hepatitis A should consult their healthcare provider.

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the best way to prevent getting the virus is to make sure you thoroughly wash your hands and by getting vaccinated.