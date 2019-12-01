BREAKING: 10 injured, 2 in critical condition following shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) – At least ten people were shot and at least two were in critical condition after a shooting in the 700 block of Canal St. in New Orleans Sunday morning.

According to New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center and Tulane Hospital. Thousands of people were in town for Bayou Classic Weekend and the Thanksgiving holiday. We are told police were on scene within minutes due to extra patrols in the French Quarter of Downtown New Orleans because of the extra crowds.

NOPD apprehended a person near the scene, however their involvement in this incident remains under investigation.

