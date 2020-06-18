Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Summer Park Apartments

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are on the scene at Summer Park Apartments on Chadwick Drive.

Right now, there’s heavy police presence and we’re working to find out what happened.

We’ll have more information as this story develops, throughout the day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories