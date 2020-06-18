BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Summer Park Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are on the scene at Summer Park Apartments on Chadwick Drive.

Right now, there’s heavy police presence and we’re working to find out what happened.

We’ll have more information as this story develops, throughout the day.

BREAKING NEWS:🚨 Heavy Police presence at the Summer Park Apartment’s on Chadwick Drive. @JacksonMSPolice, AMR and Fire are on the scene. More details to come! Stay with @WJTV — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 18, 2020

LATEST STORIES: