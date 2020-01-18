BREAKING: Man accused of stealing officer’s patrol car turns himself in

Man turns himself in after allegedly stealing an officer's squad car

The man accused of stealing a patrol car from a police officer has turned himself in, according to Crystal Springs Police Department.



26-year-old Jesmond Rockingham of Hazlehurst apparently led an officer on a small chase after reportedly running a stop sign back in early January.

Rockingham allegedly tussled with the officer, overpowering him enough to get away with the officer’s squad car.

Rockingham’s vehicle was left on the scene, and was taken back to Crystal Springs Police Department. He is currently facing charges of auto theft, and aggravated assault of a police officer.

We are told the squad car was recovered in Jackson on Friday.

