JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Wainwright Avenue at Eisenhower Avenue. According to officers, the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
There is no motive or suspect information at this time.
If anyone has any information on the case, they are urged to call the Jackson Police Department.
JPD: Man dead after being shot in the head
