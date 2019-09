YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County man died Saturday night after his mobile home was engulfed in flames.

According to the Yazoo Police Department, authorities were called to the scene at 872 W Madison Street in Yazoo City.

As firefighters were going through the debris, they discovered 65-year-old Fred Ketchson, Jr.

The Yazoo City Fire Department and The State fire Marshall’s office are currently investigating how the fire started.