SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A male prisoner is dead after being stabbed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary yesterday, according to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton.

This comes at the same time Mississippi’s prisons are on a statewide lock down following the death of an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story.