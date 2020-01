JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Barrier Place in Jackson.

A teenage boy has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from multiple wounds to his upper body.

According to authorities, he was stabbed several times by his juvenile sister who has since been detained.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.