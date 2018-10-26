There have been 12 packages addressed to 10 people

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York, NY (CNN) - Authorities have found 12 packages — addressed to 10 people — in recent days.

Here's the full breakdown of the Democratic politicians and prominent Trump critics who have been sent packages:

Billionaire investor George Soros: One package, sent to his home in New York.



Bill and Hillary Clinton: One package mailed to their home in New York but intercepted by the Secret Service.



Barack Obama: One package mailed to Washington, D.C., but intercepted by the Secret Service.



Former Attorney General Eric Holder: One package addressed to him but sent to the Florida office of Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz.



Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters: Two suspicious packages: one intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland and a second one found at a postal facility in Los Angeles.



Former CIA Director John Brennan: A "live explosive device" was addressed to Brennan and delivered by courier to CNN's offices at the Time Warner Center in New York.



Former Vice President Joe Biden: Two packages found at post offices in Delaware.



Actor Robert De Niro: One package sent to him at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.



Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: One package found at a New York City post office. It was also addressed to CNN.



Sen. Cory Booker: One package, found in Florida.

