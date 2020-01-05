Yazoo woman dies after struck by vehicle on Hwy 49

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Highway 49.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call just before 6 Sunday morning that a person was in a car accident involving a deer on US 49 near Yazoo County High School.

Once authorities arrived to the scene, instead, they discovered a woman’s dead body and determined that she was struck by a vehicle.

Yazoo County Coroner Rickey Shivers has identified the woman as 39-year-old-Shea Parker of Yazoo City.

Preliminary reports indicate Parker was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 50-year-old Pamela K. White of Bentonia.

It appears that Parker was walking northbound in the right lane when she was struck by the vehicle which was also traveling northbound.

Parker died from her injuries.

This is developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more details are released.