WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-We’re following breaking news out of Warren County.

Crews were working on a fire at an office building in Vicksburg.

The building was near the Ameristar Casino, but it is not part of the casino or the hotel.

The Vicksburg Fire Shift Commander tells us it was a small debris fire that smoked up the building and set off the alarm.

No injuries were reported.