Police search for suspect after 1 shot at Oklahoma City mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police are searching through a mall for the man who shot another during an argument.

Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck said Thursday they don’t know if the suspect has left Penn Square Mall.

He says officers were going through the mall, looking for the suspect while also clearing out shoppers, some who hid after the shooting. Gellenbeck said the injured man was shot in the upper body.

He said the man has been taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot.