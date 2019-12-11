BREAKING: One Person Hurt in Jackson House Fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire around 5:00am Wednesday morning. We’re told a man was found in the bathroom. He was taken to an area hospital via ambulance. A witness says he was woken up when he heard yelling outside. He tried to pry open the door to free the man trapped. No word on what may have started the fire or the current condition of the occupant of the home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page with the latest information as it comes in.