Breaking: Police hunt armed car jackers in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are searching for a car-jacked vehicle and the two armed men responsible.

JPD tweeted late Saturday afternoon that they’re on the hunt for a black Nissan Altima, with the tag number 7-0-2-1-J.

The Altima was “taken at gunpoint by two unknown males,” police say.

The jacking happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Meadow Lane.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).