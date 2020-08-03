Man accused of killing mother, sister in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on Sunday, August 2. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of David Drive.

According to investigators, Bobbie Ann Bright, 59, and M’Tisha Jackson, 32, were shot and killed. Police identified the suspect as Markeith Jackson, 34. He is the son of Bright and the brother of M’Tisha Jackson.

When 12 News arrived to the scene, a man was being kicked and beaten on the ground. It’s unclear if or how that person may be related to the shooting. Officers were eventually able to break up the fighting.

Jackson was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

