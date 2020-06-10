BREAKING: Car breaks pole causing power outage on W. Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Entergy Mississippi is reporting a power outage on West Northside Drive and surrounding areas.

We’re told just before 3:30 this morning, a car broke a pole on West Northside Drive near Medgar Evers Boulevard, causing 812 customers to lose power.

Entergy was able to isolate the fault and do some switching to restore the outages, except for 47 customers.

Those customers will remain without power until crews can replace the broken pole and complete the repair.

The repair should be complete by 9:00 a.m.