JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Two men are dead after a shooting on Garner St. Sunday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

According to Jackson police, it happened during a robbery. Both 57-year-old Roger Chapman and 68-year-old Roy Fitzgerald had been shot in the chest. Police say the victims may have known the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Jackson police or call crime stoppers (601) 355-TIPS(8477).