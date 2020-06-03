Brent’s Drugs in Fondren making a smooth recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brent’s Drugs in Fondren is fully back in business after being closed for a full month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the customers are coming back, too.

“We’ve had a slow but steady response,” explained Brent’s Drugs manager Sarah Friedler.

The business was able to pull off curbside pick up orders for a few weeks. As soon as businesses got the green light from Governor Tate Reeves, Brent’s reopened. It’s been around about 75 years.

“Time kinda stops when you’re in here,” Friedler stated.

Friedler said that the best thing about being able to reopen was being able to see familiar faces that haven’t been able to stop by in a while.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing everybody come back,” Friedler explained. “I’m so thankful that people. The community has been so loyal and kind.”

Brent’s follows guidelines: screening customers by asking anyone who could be potentially sick and will politely turn anyone who answers “Yes” away.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep everybody safe,” Friedler said.

Friedler added that the entire Fondren business community has leaned on each other while riding out COVID-19.