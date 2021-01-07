Brian Grizzell running for Jackson Ward 4 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Grizzell announced that he is running for Jackson City Councilman, Ward 4.

“I am extremely excited to announce my candidacy for City Councilman, Ward 4,” said Grizzell. “We must focus on pressing issues facing the Citizens of Ward 4. Strong leadership is critical to move Ward 4 forward during these uncertain times. I will represent the Citizens of Ward 4 with the same professionalism, tenacity, advocacy, and trust that characterized my work as a Planning and Rezoning Commissioner, representing Ward 4, educator, businessman, and Civil Service Commissioner for the City of Jackson.”

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Amos announced she has qualified for the Jackson City Council Race in Ward 4.

Ward 4 is currently represented by Councilman De’Keither Stamps, who was elected to serve as State Representative for House District 66 in October 2020.

The Municipal Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

