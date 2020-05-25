Breaking News
Brian May reveals recent heart attack, says he’s good now

LONDON (AP) – Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.”

May says Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting experiencing symptoms. He said he found the experience shocking as he thought he was healthy. He says he feels fine now and the procedure was a success.

May and remaining Queen member Roger Taylor recently teamed up with Adam Lambert to record a new version of “We Are the Champions” to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

