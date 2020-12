Bridge closures in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Below are the closed bridges in Hinds County:

N. Davis Rd closed .5 mi NW of HWY 22, SA25(356) Farr Rd closed 1.5 mi N of Martin Rd, SA25(371) Reedtown Rd closed 300 ft N of Louis Brown Rd, SA25(377) Tom Cain Rd, closed ¾ / 3qts of a mi SE of Old Port Gibson Rd, SA25(27) Tom Collins Rd closed 1 mi E of Earnie Martin or 2 mi off HWY 18.

Bridges in District 5; SA25(26) Tom Collins Rd closed .25 mi E of D. Newman or 1 mi W off HWY 18. These bridges will be closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

