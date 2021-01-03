Bridge replacement projects to begin Monday in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Permanent repairs to the Cynthia Road bridge near Magnolia Road and the Kickapoo Road bridge between Pinehaven and Clinton-Tinnin Roads are scheduled to begin on Monday, January 4.

During construction, Cynthia Road will be closed between Magnolia Road and Southern Trace Boulevard. Kickapoo Road will be closed between Pinehaven Road and Lake Hollow.

Road closures will begin on January 4 and detours will be posted. Motorists traveling Cynthia Road from Highway 49 the area will need to take alternate routes to approach Arrow Drive and Traceway Park.

Neighbors accessing Kickapoo Road from Pinehaven Road will follow detours to Williamson Road to Clinton-Tinnin Road.

City officials said it is anticipated that the construction will take for to six months to complete each project. Concrete pilings will be used in the construction instead of timber pilings to lengthen the life of the bridge.

