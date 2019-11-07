Bridge to close in Jones County

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center will close a bridge on Thursday, November 8, 2019, until further notice.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Emergency Operations Center will close a bridge on Thursday, November 8, 2019, until further notice. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m.

The bridge is located at #96 N. Eastabutchie Road about half a mile northeast of Clinton Road. Crews will close the bridge for maintenance.

Addresses southwest of the closure between #1 and 95 will be accessible from Clinton Road, and address north of the closure from #97 and higher can be accessed by detour from Ben Thompson Road or other routes.