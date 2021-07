BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Byram announced two bridges on Gary Road will have to be repaired. They said the road will have to be closed at certain points for periods of time.

Crews will work on the first bridge (Bridge B) for 30 working days. They will start on Bridge A afterwards, and the work is expected to take 45 working days.

Both sites on Gary Road will be shut down until the repairs are complete.

Leaders made the announcement on Friday, July 9.