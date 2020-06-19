Bridging the Gap Protest in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, protesters marched from Hattiesburg to Petal for the “Bridging the Gap Protest.”

The protest started at Chain Park in Hattiesburg and ended at Petal Relay Park’s pavilion. According to organizers, the event was not specifically focused on Juneteenth. However, they say they wanted to use today to further their message.

Reginald Virgil, the organizer of the protest, said, “We’re having the event on Juneteenth, but we’re not celebrating Juneteenth. So what we’re doing now is we’re taking that momentum, that drive and we’re consolidating all of that energy and effort and maximizing it through exploiting other avenues of addressing social issues on Juneteenth.”

Virgil said everyone made it from Hattiesburg to Petal safely and there were no incidents of violence during the protests.

