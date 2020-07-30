Bringing Fitness to Jackson to Help with Stress

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A study shows that Jackson has been ranked as one of America’s most stressed cities in 2020.Because of that study, GymGuyz Personal Training and Workout Anytime 24 hour gyms are expanding to Mississippi to offer options to help with that stress.



Based out of Plainview, N.Y. GymGuyz Personal Training utilizes a fleet of franchise vans that bring more than 365 pieces of fitness equipment and a coach to their customers’ doors to drive accountability and provide tailored workouts.



Founder, John York says that “with what’s going on you can have high levels of stress and low levels of stress but everyone handles it differently.”



He says that exercising can help your brain and helps release hormones that only working out can provide.



12 News’ Gary Burton also spoke with Terri Harof the Director of Franchise Development with Workout Anytime 24 Hour Gyms and she says that staying committed is key to keep your stress relieved.

Currently Workout Anytime is looking for franchise partners in the Jackson, MS area.



GymGuyz Personal Training says they currently have 6 trainers in Mississippi but not servicing this area yet but will be soon.



You can fill out a Contact Us form to be added to the waiting list.

You can find that form on www.gymguyz.com