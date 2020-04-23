Brookhaven family’s home destroyed in Thursday morning storms

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Early Thursday morning while Bobby Jackson was at work, his wife and kids were woken up by a very loud crashing noise.

It was the old oak tree out front falling onto their home in Brookhaven, while severe weather was passing through.

“The tree was uprooted and crashed into the bedroom where my wife was,” Bobby Sr. said. “They had to crawl out through the debris.”

The Jackson family said that they are just lucky that no one got hurt, including their puppy, Rocky.

“I’m thankful God saved us, “Bobby Jackson Jr. said. “Nobody got hurt.”

Jr. said he checked on his mom first but immediately went back for Rocky.

“I called her name to make sure she was alright, I got him out afterwards.” Jr. said.

“[They are] just assessing everything right now,” Sr. said.