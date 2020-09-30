Brookhaven man killed in crash in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man has died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Hinds County. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. just north of Old Highway 3.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Grant Nations was traveling north on Highway 27 when he made an attempt to pass a vehicle that was traveling north to make a right turn onto Highway 3.

Troopers said Nations’ vehicle, a blue 2014 Toyota, collided with a black 2002 Ford F-350 in the southbound lane on Highway 27. Nations died at the scene, and he was the only person inside the vehicle.

This crash is currently under investigation.

