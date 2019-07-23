Brookhaven murder suspect arrested in Adams County: BREAKING

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Justin Anderson, one of the suspects wanted in the murder of Zaria Newton after a home burglary in Brookhaven, has turned himself in.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says Anderson’s attorney arranged for Anderson to turn himself in and he obliged by turning himself in with his mother and other family members present around 10:25 P.M. Monday night.

Sheriff Patten says that Anderson will remain in Adams County custody until Tuesday when he will be moved into Brookhaven police custody.

Anderson was one of four suspects wanted in Newton’s murder on Sunday. Jatavious Berry turned himself in Sunday night, Adrian Smith was arrested at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Aiport, and Shawan Allen was shot and killed after a deputy-involved shooting on Bahala Road.

Allen was found by a robot and drone inside of a mobile home in Brookhaven just hours after a massive manhunt began. After being cornered by multiple law enforcement agencies, Allen fired shots at the officers, with one hitting a Copiah County deputy. That deputy was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and was not seriously injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is now processing the case and we will update you as more information becomes available.