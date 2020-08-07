Brookhaven police chief warns community of large disturbance

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven police chief is warning neighbors about a large disturbance on Wednesday.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a Facebook post. It happened on South Second Street and Minnesota Street.

Chief Kenneth Collins said the individuals involved are considered armed, and officers have been ordered to arrest anyone who decides to trespass on someone’s property.

An arrest warrant is also awaiting to be signed by the judge on an individual who threatened two police officers, according to Chief Collins.

