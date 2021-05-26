BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The shooting happened on Wednesday around 10:00 a.m. at a home on Amite Road.

According to Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford, 39-year-old Felicia Elmore was shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Brookhaven police investigate apparent murder-suicide (Courtesy: Brett Campbell / The Daily Leader)

Alford said 38-year-old Joseph Parker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The family said there was a dispute between Elmore and Parker.

12 News reached out to Brookhaven police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.