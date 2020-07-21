Brookhaven Police: Minors trashing hotel rooms rented by parents

Coronavirus Information

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said there have been issues at local hotels. The chief said parents are renting rooms for minors, and the minors are trashing the rooms, destroying property, smoking and drinking.

You must realize that when you put your name on anything, your are responsible for those damages. If one of the kids overdose, get killed, or seriously injured, you are responsible for that child.

Brookhaven Police Department will be contacting DHS and taking the legal actions necessary, because you are contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

I am asking for your help in stopping this as soon as possible before you or some of these kids end up paying a price that is not worth the cost.

Chief Kenneth Collins, Brookhaven Police Department

