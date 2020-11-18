Brookhaven police officer dies from COVID-19

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Brookhaven Community are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the community.

Lieutenant Marzell Brooks was a 28 year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department who died from COVID-19.

Brooks is remembered by those who knew him best.

One of his fellow colleagues says he was a pleasure to work with and was always willing to assist people.

“He was just a funny person to be around, he could just make you laugh”, said Chief Kenneth Collins, Brookhaven Police Department.

Lieutenant Brooks served the Brookhaven Community for nearly three decades, including two decades spent as a school resource officer at Brookhaven schools beginning in 1996.

A former Brookhaven High School student didn’t want to go on camera, but did say Brooks loved his community and the community knew it.

“He was always so kind to speak to them and to speak to me when he saw me”

“Officer Brooks I’m thankful that his story is getting out because we hear so much about bad cops, but he was definitely a good cop”

Rob McCreary, Director of Federal Programs at Brookhaven Schools. He says Lieutenant Brooks was a positive influence in the community and his impact will never be forgotten.

“Every kid knew him he was bigger than life to most of these kids, every kid has a story about Marzell”, said Rod McCreary

“He could always make you smile no matter what was going on”, said Rod McCreary

“Marzell is the kind of person that it will be hard to replace him”, He was bigger than life, to a lot of these kids they thought the world of him”, said Rod McCreary

Lieutenant Brooks was 58 years old and he leaves behind a wife and two daughters.