Brookhaven police search for missing 13-year-old girl

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Officers received a report about a missing juvenile on January 5, 2021. Tralisia Williams reportedly left home at 1:15 p.m.
According to investigators, Williams was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and flip flops. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Brookhaven Police Department (601)833-2424.
