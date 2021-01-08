Brookhaven police search for missing 13-year-old girl

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- The death of a Capitol Police officer brings the toll from Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol to 5 people.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” And it is prompting a broader reckoning over Trump’s tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.