BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a fight.

The fight happened at the C-Store on East Monticello Street Wednesday night. Police said one of the suspects lost a red Nike Air Max shoe in the altercation.

According to the department’s Facebook page, police plan to file charges against the individuals.

If you know who they are, call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.