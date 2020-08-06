Brookhaven Pre-School Beginning on Thursday

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)– The Brookhaven School District will begin school for pre-schoolers on Thursday, August 6th.

They announced it will delay the start of school until Monday, August 31st for all students except those in pre-school.

Principal Nancy Fisher of Mamie L. Martin Elementary School says their students are very excited to return.

Corinth School District was the first to open in the state last Monday. Two additional people in the Corinth School District tested positive for COVID-19. One from the middle school and an employee from the elementary school.

Brookhaven Superintendent Roderick Henderson says they would stay open if a student catches the virus.

“If we have a case then we will do a contact trace to see how many individuals that particular student or teacher or staff member has been around. Then we will make sure that we contact those individuals also and make sure they are quarantining the proper time” said Henderson.

On Brookhaven School Districts website they have face mask wearing tips for parents to teach at home so the transition to wearing masks at school will be smooth.

https://www.brookhavenschools.org/apps/news/article/1265359

Superintendent Henderson says the tips are to help normalize mask wearing for the kids. “Putting it on a stuffed animal or things like that. Explaining to them what this is all about. Not trying to hide things from them. Just explain to them that it’s to prevent the spread of germs and that it’s something that we have to do in this day in time” said Henderson.

Concerned for their child’s safety, there have been some Brookhaven pre-school parents who have decided to wait until August 31th to send their child to school.

The Superintendent encourages parents to call and talk with him about any concerns they may have sending their child back to school.

Brookhaven School District Contact – (601)-833-6661