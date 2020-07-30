Brookhaven School District to delay start of school

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven School District announced it will delay the start of school to Monday, August 31, due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

Superintendent Roderick Henderson said the details regarding the return to school will be determined at a later time.

The pre-school in Brookhaven will open as scheduled on Thursday, August 6.

“With the recent statements from our medical experts and the lingering data concerning the advancement of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Mississippi, the Brookhaven School District and its Board of Trustees have decided that it is in the best interest of our students, staff, parents and guardians to move the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year to August 31. The exact details of the return to school will be determined at a later date. Our 3 and 4-year-old pre-school will begin as planned on August 6. We believe, as a district, that this decision is being made in the best interest of our community. We will continue to work together to provide a safe environment for our students and staff.” Brookhaven Superintendent, Roderick R. Henderson

LATEST STORIES: