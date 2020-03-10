Brookhaven truck driver wins $20,000 lottery ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven truck driver won $20,000 from a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, Roy C. stopped to pick up his lunch at his local B-Kwik store before hitting the road. He purchased a winning Break the Bank scratch-off.

The ticket made the road trip with Roy. Once he arrived at his destination, he scratched off the ticket and realized he won $20,000.

Roy said he called his wife, who thought he was playing a prank on her. She insisted that he send her a picture so she could see with her own eyes.