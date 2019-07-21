Brookhaven woman killed after walking in on home burglary: BREAKING

Brookhaven Police are looking for the people responsible in a home burglary and homicide.

Chief Kenneth Collins says Saturday around 10 p.m., several people entered a home on Mason Road.

During this attempted burglary an adult female came home to the residence, saw the individuals and was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Police posted surveillance video on Facebook showing the alleged suspects.

Video 2 On July 20th, 2019 the Brookhaven Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the identification of these person’s of interest depicted in the video, in reference to a Burglary / Homicide on Mason Road. Any information regarding this case please call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424 or Brookhaven / Lincoln Co. Crimestoppers at (601)823-0150. Posted by Brookhaven Police Department on Sunday, July 21, 2019

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.