Brother testifies about man charged with killing 8 people

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man on trial in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people had previously helped two of those who were killed. That’s according to one of his brothers, who testified Thursday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt. Among those killed were an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old. Godbolt had spent time with them and helped them with sports, according to his older brother Chris Godbolt Jr.

A sheriff’s deputy and some of Willie Cory Godbolt’s relatives were among those killed. The shootings happened at three houses.