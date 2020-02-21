Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims
Live Now
12 News is live with the latest in news, weather and sports

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Brother testifies about man charged with killing 8 people

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man on trial in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people had previously helped two of those who were killed. That’s according to one of his brothers, who testified Thursday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt. Among those killed were an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old. Godbolt had spent time with them and helped them with sports, according to his older brother Chris Godbolt Jr.

A sheriff’s deputy and some of Willie Cory Godbolt’s relatives were among those killed. The shootings happened at three houses.

  • Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader
  • Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader
  • Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader
  • Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories