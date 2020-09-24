Brown Bottling Group to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brown Bottling Group will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Class A Drivers

Day Warehouse shift

Night Warehouse shift

Merchandisers

Water Delivery/Sales positions

Full-time and also part-time positions will be offered a competitive benefits package.

This recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department – Training Academy, 3000 Saint Charles Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39209.

Due to COVID-19, the program will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

LATEST STORIES: