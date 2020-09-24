JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brown Bottling Group will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:
- Class A Drivers
- Day Warehouse shift
- Night Warehouse shift
- Merchandisers
- Water Delivery/Sales positions
Full-time and also part-time positions will be offered a competitive benefits package.
This recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department – Training Academy, 3000 Saint Charles Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39209.
Due to COVID-19, the program will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
LATEST STORIES:
- Vicksburg man charged with child exploitation
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- Slipping Under the Radar: New rib surgery fights chronic pain, opioid dependency
- Saints front seven’s plan for Packers offense: ‘Don’t get frustrated’
- Brown Bottling Group to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians