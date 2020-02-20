Brown Bottling Group to recruit workers

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brown Bottling Group will recruit through the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, February 26.

The event will be inside the Department of Personnel Management’s conference room at the Metrocenter Mall at 10:00 a.m.

Brown Bottling Group will recruit applicants interested in being Merchandisers, Service Technicians, Pre-Sell Representatives, Night Load Crew, Full-Service Vending, Warehouse and Equipment Delivery.

Brown Bottling Group offers: competitive pay, medical, dental and vision employee benefits, disability and life insurance, matching 401(k) and opportunities for growth.

