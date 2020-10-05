Buddy Walk 2020 to be held on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) is asking for neighbors to join the annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, October 10, 2020. This year’s event will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who wants to participate can register for free by clicking here.

According to CMDSS, the Buddy Walk was created in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

For more information watch the interview above as we spoke to…..

