Buff City Soap comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new business in the metro area helps customers customize and create their own hygiene products. Buff City Soap recently opened its doors in the Highland Village Shopping Center in Jackson.

“We make all of our products in our store. Everything is plant based, so it’s good for all skin types,” said Kara Bandy, owner of the store.

Bandy said her shop is for everyone and offers a wide variety of natural grooming products.

“When you come in, you’ll see us making the soap, making the bath bombs. You get to see every ingredient that goes in the product you’re going to buy.”

Buff City also allows customers to be hands on and make their own soap.

“You can come in and make soap with us, do a soap making class with us, and we’ll teach you all about the soap making process. Start to finish takes about an hour,” explained Bandy.

You have to make an appointment to take a soap making class, and safety gear will be provided.

“It’s so fun to customize with customers, get creative with customers. A lot of times they have ideas we never thought of before. You get to pick your scent, make them, decorate them, take them home and use a product that you made,” said Bandy.

The owner said she enjoys testimonies from customers about the benefits of the producst.

“It just changes everything for them. Their skin issues go away,” she said.

“I feel Ike it doesn’t dry my skin out, like I have super dry skin. I love that everything is like Shea butter, organic, I love it,” said one customer.

Buff City even provides themed products specific to the community.